BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.72MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.99MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.60% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.84% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullen is $162.03. The forecasts range from a low of $148.47 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.84% from its latest reported closing price of $136.35.

The projected annual revenue for Cullen is $2,158MM, an increase of 39.97%. The projected annual EPS is $11.19, an increase of 50.93%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is 0.2576%, an increase of 17.0745%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 63,029,935 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 7,146,079 shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,316,485 shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,242,006 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512,398 shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 6.87% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 2,218,346 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205,612 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,596,788 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598,451 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 39.83% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,213,161 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218,346 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFR by 88.88% over the last quarter.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

