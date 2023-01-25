BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 69.81MM shares of Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock (CTRA). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 67.85MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.98% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy Inc. is $34.01. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 34.98% from its latest reported closing price of $25.20.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy Inc. is $8,270MM, a decrease of -10.27%. The projected annual EPS is $4.32, a decrease of -12.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Coterra Energy Inc. Common Stock is 0.3641%, an increase of 3.2916%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 901,830,816 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 79,900,693 shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,974,089 shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 38.10% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 57,806,388 shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,853,231 shares, representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 42,101,584 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,018,812 shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 20,138,013 shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,252,627 shares, representing an increase of 24.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 37.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 17,755,188 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,097,984 shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Inc. Declares $0.15 Dividend

Coterra Energy Inc. said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $25.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.38%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 5.80%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Coterra Energy Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

