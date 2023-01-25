BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Community Trust Bancorp is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of $42.31.

The projected annual revenue for Community Trust Bancorp is $244MM, an increase of 9.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.71, an increase of 2.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is 0.1141%, an increase of 1.2469%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 12,361,182 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Community Trust & Investment Co holds 1,927,651 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890,410 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 42.13% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 518,277 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507,272 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 63.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 300,253 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303,380 shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 80.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 286,069 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 284,059 shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc holds 237,583 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,035 shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTBI by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Community Trust Bancorp Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp said on October 25, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the most recent share price of $42.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.16%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.1 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

