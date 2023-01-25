BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.63MM shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.57MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions is $165.60. The forecasts range from a low of $138.37 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of $150.26.

The projected annual revenue for Broadridge Financial Solutions is $6,323MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $7.18, an increase of 60.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is 0.2688%, a decrease of 0.0283%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 116,321,223 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,807,253 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,993,417 shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & Co holds 3,409,265 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618,585 shares, representing a decrease of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 67.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 3,365,719 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,301,103 shares, representing a decrease of 27.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 3,110,763 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,285,276 shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,415,486 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,352,989 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Declares $0.72 Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the most recent share price of $150.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.93%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. Broadridge delivers technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

