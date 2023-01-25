BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.81MM shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.08% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.21% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlueLinx Holdings is $101.39. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.21% from its latest reported closing price of $82.29.

The projected annual revenue for BlueLinx Holdings is $3,672MM, a decrease of -19.74%. The projected annual EPS is $13.83, a decrease of -61.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlueLinx Holdings Inc.. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is 0.1888%, a decrease of 6.0114%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 8,493,437 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. holds 556,140 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563,130 shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 554,488 shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 552,735 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital, LLC holds 528,500 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 460,900 shares, representing an increase of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 6.04% over the last quarter.

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 441,753 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 445,955 shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BXC by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners Lp holds 393,649 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approximately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers.

