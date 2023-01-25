BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.37MM shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.91MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.28% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is $7.59. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.28% from its latest reported closing price of $6.53.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is $68MM, an increase of 1,215.66%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio Inc. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to bluebird bio Inc is 0.0672%, an increase of 63.0919%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 70,752,461 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tang Capital Management Llc holds 6,335,528 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,910,687 shares, representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 2,499,715 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 1,647,330 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,488,818 shares, representing a decrease of 51.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 3.53% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 1,587,345 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603,353 shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 62.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,518,679 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,718 shares, representing an increase of 87.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 21.71% over the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Inc Background Information

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

