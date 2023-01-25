BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.64MM shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.80MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.72% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 132.28% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avaya Holdings is $0.65. The forecasts range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 132.28% from its latest reported closing price of $0.28.

The projected annual revenue for Avaya Holdings is $2,550MM, a decrease of -7.81%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. This is a decrease of 107 owner(s) or 23.57%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Avaya Holdings Corp is 0.0358%, a decrease of 37.3884%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.95% to 68,998,834 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,363,700 shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,369,041 shares, representing a decrease of 148.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 69.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,149,739 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 367,685 shares, representing an increase of 88.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 527.28% over the last quarter.

Voss Capital, LLC holds 2,819,322 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594,322 shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 31.99% over the last quarter.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 2,000,000 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 1,720,701 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,464 shares, representing an increase of 92.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVYA by 954.61% over the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp.. Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Tha Company's cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, it is committed to help grow its customer's business by delivering Experiences that Matter.

