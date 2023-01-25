BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.64MM shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 13.04MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.34% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.89% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for AmerisourceBergen is $183.86. The forecasts range from a low of $156.55 to a high of $208.95. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from its latest reported closing price of $161.43.

The projected annual revenue for AmerisourceBergen is $254,287MM, an increase of 6.58%. The projected annual EPS is $11.60, an increase of 42.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1760 funds or institutions reporting positions in AmerisourceBergen Corp.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AmerisourceBergen Corp. is 0.3644%, an increase of 0.7233%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 167,625,084 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 7,353,995 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,521,705 shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,041,639 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,527,177 shares, representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,756,988 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840,716 shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 90.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,086,569 shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941,455 shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 4.00% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 2,352,691 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495,114 shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABC by 58.86% over the last quarter.

AmerisourceBergen Declares $0.46 Dividend

AmerisourceBergen said on August 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022 received the payment on August 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the most recent share price of $161.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.14%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Amerisource Bergen Corp. Background Information

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 22,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500, with more than $185 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries.

