BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Alector Inc (ALEC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.37MM shares of Alector Inc (ALEC). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.38MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.95% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.68% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is $20.63. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 140.68% from its latest reported closing price of $8.57.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is $173MM, an increase of 30.16%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.87.

Fund Sentiment

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Alector Inc is 0.0930%, an increase of 5.4539%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 58,320,708 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds 5,656,601 shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746,830 shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 44.22% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 4,056,548 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,384,091 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474,889 shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 1,743,391 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,848,125 shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 49.24% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 1,598,454 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887,790 shares, representing a decrease of 18.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Alector Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

