BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.21MM shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.59MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.87% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare is $96.56. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.87% from its latest reported closing price of $84.06.

The projected annual revenue for Acadia Healthcare is $2,880MM, an increase of 13.90%. The projected annual EPS is $3.38, an increase of 7.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Acadia Healthcare Company Inc is 0.3996%, an increase of 3.7309%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 113,269,040 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 9,731,858 shares representing 10.70% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,443,365 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,749,982 shares, representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 44.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4,047,371 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,026,376 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 19.79% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 3,709,258 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769,631 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 3,295,725 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128,410 shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. Acadia operates a network of 227 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 9,900 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

