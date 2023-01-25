BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 49.88MM shares of Xcel Energy Inc (XEL). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 54.19MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.58% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $74.20. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.58% from its latest reported closing price of $68.34.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is $14,562MM, a decrease of -0.34%. The projected annual EPS is $3.41, an increase of 11.08%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy Inc. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Xcel Energy Inc is 0.3394%, a decrease of 5.6777%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 503,594,385 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 35,434,310 shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,664,081 shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 16,470,079 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,886,703 shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 7.30% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 12,539,539 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,529,076 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 11,871,240 shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,523,745 shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 9,070,238 shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,086,866 shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Xcel Energy Declares $0.49 Dividend

Xcel Energy said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 28, 2022 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

At the most recent share price of $68.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.85%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Xcel Energy, Inc. Background Information

Xcel Energy provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

