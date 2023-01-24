BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,313,060 shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN). This represents 13.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 11,354,158 shares and 17.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.05% Upside

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $47.82. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 4.05% from its latest reported closing price of $45.96.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is $3,411MM, an increase of 6.80%. The projected annual EPS is $3.36, a decrease of -15.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises, Inc.. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Werner Enterprises, Inc. is 0.1587%, an increase of 5.2230%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 67,380,965 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 4,351,387 shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,334,690 shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 60.29% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 3,347,055 shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,215,945 shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,667,713 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622,847 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds 1,229,872 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,847 shares, representing a decrease of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 57.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,134,439 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134,022 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Declares $$0.13 Dividend

Werner Enterprises said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $45.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.