BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,286,847 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS). This represents 15.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,897,734 shares and 17.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -6.93% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Watts Water Technologies is $143.21. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents a decrease of -6.93% from its latest reported closing price of $153.87.

The projected annual revenue for Watts Water Technologies is $1,979MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual EPS is $6.89, an increase of 3.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watts Water Technologies Inc. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.44%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Watts Water Technologies Inc is 0.1835%, an increase of 4.0871%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 28,840,798 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 2,119,055 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158,692 shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group plc holds 1,913,584 shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,901,674 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Mirova US LLC holds 646,281 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648,600 shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 618,643 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630,528 shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 608,772 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566,767 shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTS by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Watts Water Technologies Declares $$0.30 Dividend

Watts Water Technologies said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the most recent share price of $153.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.19%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Background Information

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries.

