BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34,436,114 shares of UDR, Inc. (UDR). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 34,773,820 shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. holds 36,571,583 shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,924,552 shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 18,129,085 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,108,748 shares, representing an increase of 22.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 41.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 12,493,011 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,652,659 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 91.20% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 7,242,477 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059,929 shares, representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 16.08% over the last quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 7,135,255 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,219,452 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 39.05% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1093 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR, Inc.. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 3.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR, Inc. is 0.3785%, an increase of 3.1933%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 362,178,728 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for UDR is $46.36. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from its latest reported closing price of $39.98.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is $1,657MM, an increase of 13.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.54, an increase of 9.77%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.