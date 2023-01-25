BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.03MM shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 11.44MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.20% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tractor Supply is $238.93. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.20% from its latest reported closing price of $214.86.

The projected annual revenue for Tractor Supply is $15,389MM, an increase of 13.84%. The projected annual EPS is $10.69, an increase of 15.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply Company. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Tractor Supply Company is 0.3136%, an increase of 4.7285%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 105,211,869 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,287,064 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268,538 shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 2,221,384 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,262,752 shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 2,218,215 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501,482 shares, representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 2,016,722 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770,556 shares, representing an increase of 61.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 158.70% over the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1,706,997 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,846 shares, representing an increase of 93.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 1,363.83% over the last quarter.

Tractor Supply Declares $0.92 Dividend

Tractor Supply said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.92 per share ($3.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 6, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.92 per share.

At the most recent share price of $214.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.71%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.63%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Tractor Supply Co. Background Information

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.

