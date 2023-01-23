BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,550,072 shares of Strayer Education, Inc. (STRA). This represents 14.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,837,161 shares and 15.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. The Company serves working adult students all over the globe through its core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, through Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management portal; Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery and student support; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Strayer University's DevMountain; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School operations in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,039,152 shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650,052 shares, representing a decrease of 79.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 36.97% over the last quarter.

Marshfield Associates holds 2,010,048 shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030,150 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 14.15% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 1,603,325 shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company.

Inclusive Capital Partners, L.p. holds 1,519,349 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 1,078,315 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109,531 shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRA by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strayer Education, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Strayer Education, Inc. is 0.1405%, a decrease of 5.9335%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 25,699,914 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Strayer Education is $84.32. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents a decrease of -5.30% from its latest reported closing price of $89.04.

The projected annual revenue for Strayer Education is $1,136MM, an increase of 6.40%. The projected annual EPS is $3.53, an increase of 68.11%.

