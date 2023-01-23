BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,237,257 shares of Stifel Financial Corp (SF). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12,647,285 shares and 12.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world's largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $100 billion across more than 140 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies - private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market - in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,086,390 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085,037 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 3,827,111 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769,658 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 2.83% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 3,781,450 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311,443 shares, representing an increase of 12.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SF by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 2,868,783 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797,519 shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial Corp holds 2,407,318 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507,111 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SF by 77.86% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stifel Financial Corp. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Stifel Financial Corp is 0.2675%, an increase of 4.1196%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 114,590,979 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stifel Financial is $75.28. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $61.79.

The projected annual revenue for Stifel Financial is $4,925MM, an increase of 8.54%. The projected annual EPS is $7.24, an increase of 10.74%.

