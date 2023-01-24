BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,084,445 shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,061,389 shares and 12.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 31.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -7.45% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is $99.66. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents a decrease of -7.45% from its latest reported closing price of $107.69.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is $17,362MM, a decrease of -23.67%. The projected annual EPS is $11.01, a decrease of -51.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics, Inc.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Steel Dynamics, Inc. is 0.3295%, an increase of 5.2846%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 163,692,871 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 3,495,935 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766,084 shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,235,697 shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341,886 shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,187,692 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149,027 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 2,604,971 shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530,249 shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 21.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 2,124,519 shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037,800 shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 46.85% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Declares $$0.34 Dividend

Steel Dynamics said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ( $1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the most recent share price of $107.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Steel Dynamics Inc. Background Information

Steel Dynamics Inc. Background Information

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

