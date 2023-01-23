Investing
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

January 23, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,458,311 shares of Stag Industrial Inc (STAG). This represents 10.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,066,196 shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United Sta

Zimmer Partners, LP holds 4,500,000 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,875,000 shares, representing a decrease of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group Plc holds 4,433,840 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059,997 shares, representing an increase of 53.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 115.34% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 3,725,661 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390,200 shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 17.18% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 3,676,237 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577,219 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,571,145 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574,365 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STAG by 4.75% over the last quarter.

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stag Industrial Inc. This is a decrease of 39 owner(s) or 4.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Stag Industrial Inc is 0.3581%, an increase of 11.6659%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 186,509,092 shares.

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stag Industrial is $37.32. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from its latest reported closing price of $34.50.

The projected annual revenue for Stag Industrial is $703MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.68, a decrease of -48.76%.

