BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Sonos Inc (SONO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,391,852 shares of Sonos Inc (SONO). This represents 16.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 22,364,298 shares and 17.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC holds 7,190,196 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432,420 shares, representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 4,845,463 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,888,919 shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 76.68% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments, Inc. holds 4,696,897 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067,357 shares, representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 54.40% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 4,466,684 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667,844 shares, representing an increase of 62.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 86.90% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,137,892 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078,674 shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 19.46% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos Inc. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 7.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sonos Inc is 0.1344%, a decrease of 29.2504%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 128,469,603 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is $22.61. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.51% from its latest reported closing price of $18.31.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is $1,758MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual EPS is $0.28, a decrease of -47.17%.

