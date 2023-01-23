Investing
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

January 23, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,194,258 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH). This represents 13.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,191,859 shares and 14.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.80% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the nation's largest automotive retailers.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 896,556 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904,756 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 26.50% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 713,300 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659,700 shares, representing an increase of 7.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 38.87% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 633,755 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,900 shares, representing an increase of 80.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 465.19% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group Ltd holds 575,035 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565,992 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 51.27% over the last quarter.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. holds 539,119 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575,326 shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAH by 47.43% over the last quarter.

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonic Automotive Inc. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sonic Automotive Inc is 0.1407%, a decrease of 0.9479%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 25,036,610 shares.

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonic Automotive is $58.14. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.05% from its latest reported closing price of $49.25.

The projected annual revenue for Sonic Automotive is $14,548MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual EPS is $8.19, a decrease of -13.39%.

