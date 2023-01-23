BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A (SHLS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,176,074 shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A (SHLS). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 13,831,974 shares and 12.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 9,656,427 shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 6,229,770 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,140,240 shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 71.47% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 5,210,830 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,393,069 shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 34.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 4,735,438 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348,013 shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 85.99% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 3,673,265 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002,551 shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 81.38% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Class A is 0.2363%, an increase of 25.8029%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.73% to 130,553,657 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $32.52. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.36.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is $518MM, an increase of 84.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 441.73%.

