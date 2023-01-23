BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,204,596 shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK). This represents 15.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 6,662,315 shares and 17.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management, Llc holds 3,417,250 shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,153,362 shares, representing a decrease of 50.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 25.99% over the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management LP holds 1,691,798 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776,382 shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 1,681,661 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744,786 shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,082,354 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085,533 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 88.83% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 960,366 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047,116 shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHAK by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shake Shack Inc. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Shake Shack Inc is 0.1632%, an increase of 8.8896%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 41,482,044 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shake Shack is $54.29. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents a decrease of -0.85% from its latest reported closing price of $54.75.

The projected annual revenue for Shake Shack is $1,109MM, an increase of 28.18%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.08.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

