BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Service Corp. International (SCI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.90MM shares of Service Corp. International (SCI). This represents 9.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 16.25MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.83% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service International is $82.01. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from its latest reported closing price of $70.80.

The projected annual revenue for Service International is $4,042MM, a decrease of -1.99%. The projected annual EPS is $3.57, a decrease of -15.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Corp. International. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 3.77%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Service Corp. International is 0.2501%, a decrease of 10.9700%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 142,565,116 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & Co holds 16,353,246 shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,395,963 shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 57.71% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 7,473,850 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092,867 shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 33.51% over the last quarter.

FIL Ltd holds 5,252,497 shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,209,031 shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 61.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,686,346 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672,491 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Sarasin & Partners LLP holds 2,536,178 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585,052 shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCI by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Service International Declares $0.27 Dividend

Service International said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the most recent share price of $70.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.53%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Service Corp. International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Corporation International, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America'sleading provider of deathcare products and services. At June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,472 funeral homes and 483 cemeteries (of which 296 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Throughitsbusinesses, it markets the Dignity Memorial® brand which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

