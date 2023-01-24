BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,978,904 shares of Ryder System, Inc. (R). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,707,445 shares and 14.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 35.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.34% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ryder System is $93.84. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.34% from its latest reported closing price of $93.52.

The projected annual revenue for Ryder System is $12,173MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual EPS is $11.09, a decrease of -32.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryder System, Inc.. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Ryder System, Inc. is 0.2021%, an increase of 14.5756%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 47,823,828 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC holds 5,050,000 shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Earnest Partners Llc holds 2,839,786 shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,741,592 shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,297,228 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218,128 shares, representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 22.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 1,250,927 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264,926 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 823,377 shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723,434 shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 42.53% over the last quarter.

Ryder System Declares $$0.62 Dividend

Ryder System said on October 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the most recent share price of $93.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Ryder System, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ryder System, Inc. is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages more than 250,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.