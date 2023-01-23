BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,468,096 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 10.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,343,626 shares and 11.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 8,362,259 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,363,916 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.15% over the last quarter.

H/2 Credit Manager Lp holds 4,604,257 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,445,942 shares, representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4,308,667 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619,057 shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 3,319,596 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,363,028 shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 19.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 3,227,509 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,314,461 shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 7.49% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.2241%, a decrease of 8.4833%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 170,821,790 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 33.28% from its latest reported closing price of $11.48.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is $1,381MM, an increase of 22.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

