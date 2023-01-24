BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5,638,056 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 6,370,754 shares and 10.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $229.60. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $216.31.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is $14,470MM, a decrease of -16.85%. The projected annual EPS is $19.88, a decrease of -36.08%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is 0.3315%, a decrease of 1.6189%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.86% to 56,921,997 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,990,406 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292,355 shares, representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,484,770 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861,156 shares, representing a decrease of 25.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 16.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 1,352,296 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981,575 shares, representing a decrease of 46.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 59.50% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 1,334,891 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567,683 shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 1,258,992 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261,329 shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Declares $$0.88 Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum said on July 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share. Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2022 received the payment on September 2, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the most recent share price of $216.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

