BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,130,183 shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,679,385 shares and 19.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group, Llc holds 2,371,051 shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196,195 shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 3.94% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management LLC holds 1,082,533 shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845,663 shares, representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 958,500 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089,900 shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 18.95% over the last quarter.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC holds 650,771 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,390 shares, representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 586,460 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597,239 shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 19.91% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Re/Max Holdings Inc. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 7.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Re/Max Holdings Inc is 0.0771%, a decrease of 20.5390%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.76% to 18,752,973 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Re is $25.16. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $21.05.

The projected annual revenue for Re is $363MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, an increase of 267.34%.

