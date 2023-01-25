BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.86MM shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 24.50MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.49% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is $57.04. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.49% from its latest reported closing price of $51.62.

The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is $14,216MM, a decrease of -7.79%. The projected annual EPS is $7.34, a decrease of -25.40%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1391 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup, Inc.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PulteGroup, Inc. is 0.2119%, an increase of 0.9344%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 236,315,905 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Putnam Investments Llc holds 9,181,836 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,120,954 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 5,950,319 shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835,529 shares, representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 26.47% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 5,711,291 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,277,664 shares, representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 5,623,990 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305,310 shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 5,461,536 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,431,593 shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 1.38% over the last quarter.

PulteGroup Declares $0.16 Dividend

PulteGroup said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 13, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $51.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.24%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

PulteGroup Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PulteGroup, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

