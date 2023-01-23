BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,378,311 shares of Progress Software Corp (PRGS). This represents 17.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,136,361 shares and 18.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Progress provides the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Its comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and it has a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure-leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications.

What are large shareholders doing?

Segall Bryant & Hamill, Llc holds 1,776,994 shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739,956 shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden Corp holds 1,618,856 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609,055 shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 36.05% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,213,400 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236,593 shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 1,160,876 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183,918 shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 56.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,160,470 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295,070 shares, representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRGS by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progress Software Corp. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Progress Software Corp is 0.2203%, a decrease of 2.4076%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 53,248,897 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progress Software is $56.39. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $51.95.

The projected annual revenue for Progress Software is $642MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.42, an increase of 102.12%.

