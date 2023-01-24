BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Pool Corporation (POOL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,768,738 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,432,438 shares and 11.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -0.04% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pool is $359.14. The forecasts range from a low of $293.91 to a high of $441.00. The average price target represents a decrease of -0.04% from its latest reported closing price of $359.28.

The projected annual revenue for Pool is $6,236MM, an increase of 1.91%. The projected annual EPS is $17.63, a decrease of -10.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pool Corporation. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 3.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Pool Corporation is 0.3109%, a decrease of 4.1581%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 45,987,189 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group, L.P. holds 1,362,213 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,199,504 shares, representing an increase of 11.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc holds 1,320,783 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330,222 shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC holds 1,144,755 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153,294 shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 854,407 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 854,482 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 627,674 shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751,815 shares, representing a decrease of 19.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POOL by 92.56% over the last quarter.

Pool Declares $$1.00 Dividend

Pool said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the most recent share price of $359.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.28%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Pool Corporation Background Information

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 375 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia, through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.

