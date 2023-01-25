BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50.85MM shares of Plug Power Inc (PLUG). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 58.14MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 12.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.28% Upside

As of January 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plug Power is $29.51. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 76.28% from its latest reported closing price of $16.74.

The projected annual revenue for Plug Power is $1,419MM, an increase of 120.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 934 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plug Power Inc. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.54%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Plug Power Inc is 0.2199%, an increase of 17.0943%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.15% to 320,889,747 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Voya Investment Management Llc holds 18,016,986 shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,258 shares, representing an increase of 99.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 6,478.13% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds 10,178,459 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,421,127 shares, representing a decrease of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 41.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 7,193,703 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,118,815 shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 32.72% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,337,839 shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,227,084 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 22.40% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & Co., Inc. holds 5,955,220 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,648,896 shares, representing an increase of 38.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLUG by 110.82% over the last quarter.

Plug Power Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

