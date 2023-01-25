BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Phreesia Inc (PHR). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 6.01MM shares and 11.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.42% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phreesia is $37.16. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.42% from its latest reported closing price of $34.59.

The projected annual revenue for Phreesia is $281MM, an increase of 7.17%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.37.

Fund Sentiment

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phreesia Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.48%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Phreesia Inc is 0.1391%, an increase of 8.8413%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 55,921,328 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Advisory Inc holds 2,920,850 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,249,948 shares, representing an increase of 22.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 214.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,537,469 shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company.

Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 1,977,519 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973,639 shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 9.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 1,429,087 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403,008 shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 14.03% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC holds 1,383,490 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432,198 shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHR by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Phreesia Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

