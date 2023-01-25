BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.56MM shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18.03MM shares and 11.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 24.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.82% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Performance Food Group is $72.27. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from its latest reported closing price of $59.82.

The projected annual revenue for Performance Food Group is $59,241MM, an increase of 16.13%. The projected annual EPS is $3.77, an increase of 184.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Performance Food Group Co. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 5.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Performance Food Group Co is 0.3872%, an increase of 2.4446%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 192,019,328 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,519,231 shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,171,964 shares, representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments, LLC holds 5,440,070 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420,604 shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 1.43% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc holds 4,844,817 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849,340 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 4,430,531 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,220,145 shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 4,285,403 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603,346 shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFGC by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Built on the many proud histories of their family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping customers thrive, the company markets and delivers quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG's success - from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG's broad and diverse customer base.

