BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

January 23, 2023 — 06:44 pm EST

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,700,662 shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE). This represents 11.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 25,739,361 shares and 12.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.92% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

What are large shareholders doing?

OGE / OGE Energy Corp. Ownership

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 4,919,845 shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252,130 shares, representing an increase of 54.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 128.47% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp holds 2,996,124 shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045,069 shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,575,113 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569,559 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 2,513,217 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 2,408,711 shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,446,103 shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy Corp.. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE Energy Corp. is 0.2593%, a decrease of 0.9600%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 166,209,558 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $40.36. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 5.22% from its latest reported closing price of $38.36.

The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is $3,394MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual EPS is $2.06, a decrease of -55.80%.

