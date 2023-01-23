BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Oceaneering International Inc (OII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,860,382 shares of Oceaneering International Inc (OII). This represents 17.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18,822,569 shares and 18.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry. The Company offers services and products in remotely operated vehicles, mobile offshore production systems, engineering and product management, manned diving, and other deep water applications. Oceaneering also serves the defense and aerospace industries.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sourcerock Group LLC holds 4,660,581 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396,485 shares, representing an increase of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Inc holds 3,277,079 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833,693 shares, representing an increase of 74.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OII by 596.84% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 2,872,443 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830,533 shares, representing a decrease of 68.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 50.26% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1,772,181 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833,533 shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 1,716,975 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694,858 shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OII by 21.82% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oceaneering International Inc. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 5.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Oceaneering International Inc is 0.1225%, a decrease of 11.6386%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 104,320,314 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oceaneering International is $18.21. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents a decrease of -3.12% from its latest reported closing price of $18.80.

The projected annual revenue for Oceaneering International is $2,275MM, an increase of 13.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.87.

