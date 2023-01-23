BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,761,422 shares of NorthWestern Corp (NWE). This represents 15.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 8,778,356 shares and 16.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies Inc holds 3,386,091 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981,544 shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 1,910,387 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,910,595 shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. holds 1,692,501 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012,995 shares, representing an increase of 40.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 46.11% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1,625,275 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778,556 shares, representing a decrease of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 40.93% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 1,334,916 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280,751 shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWE by 78.82% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in NorthWestern Corp. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NorthWestern Corp is 0.2206%, a decrease of 3.5374%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 73,306,415 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for NorthWestern is $58.52. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 5.14% from its latest reported closing price of $55.66.

The projected annual revenue for NorthWestern is $1,458MM, an increase of 4.15%. The projected annual EPS is $3.53, an increase of 14.95%.

