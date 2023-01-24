BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 558,453 shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 748,213 shares and 12.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.68% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrim BanCorp is $63.24. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.68% from its latest reported closing price of $52.84.

The projected annual revenue for Northrim BanCorp is $111MM, a decrease of -11.59%. The projected annual EPS is $6.73, an increase of 30.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrim BanCorp, Inc.. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 24.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is 0.1006%, an increase of 46.4872%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 4,546,883 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AltraVue Capital, LLC holds 354,559 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371,999 shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 269,999 shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,885 shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 250,390 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,326 shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 80.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 135,606 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125,832 shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 20.88% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 135,280 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,931 shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIM by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Northrim BanCorp Declares $$0.50 Dividend

Northrim BanCorp said on August 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ( $2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the most recent share price of $52.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska's population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska's economy and its 'Customer First Service' philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

