BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43.43MM shares of NiSource Inc. (NI). This represents 10.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 45.67MM shares and 11.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.45% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $30.69. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.45% from its latest reported closing price of $27.54.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is $5,779MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58, a decrease of -4.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1265 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource Inc.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NI is 0.2488%, a decrease of 8.4719%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 429,274K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 15,906,393 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,533,512 shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 89.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 15,451,516 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,245,143 shares, representing a decrease of 76.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 72.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,097,096 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,943,123 shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,324,239 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,342,064 shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 10.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,203,151 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987,129 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 9.55% over the last quarter.

NiSource Declares $0.24 Dividend

NiSource said on August 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 28, 2022 received the payment on November 18, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the most recent share price of $27.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.41%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

NiSource Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NiSource Inc. is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016.

