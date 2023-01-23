BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 45,669,748 shares of NiSource Inc. (NI). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 53,642,586 shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.86% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

NiSource Inc. is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and has been named by Forbes magazine among America's Best Large Employers since 2016.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 15,906,393 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,533,512 shares, representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 89.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 15,451,516 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,245,143 shares, representing a decrease of 76.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 72.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 8,610,357 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,267,847 shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 91.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 8,281,368 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,057,684 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Barclays Plc holds 6,775,749 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,017,909 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NI by 65.38% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1262 funds or institutions reporting positions in NiSource Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.47%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NiSource Inc. is 0.2501%, a decrease of 8.0610%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 431,293,908 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for NiSource is $30.69. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from its latest reported closing price of $27.21.

The projected annual revenue for NiSource is $5,779MM, an increase of 4.04%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58, a decrease of -4.69%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

