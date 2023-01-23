BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,195,108 shares of Navient Corp (NAVI). This represents 10.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 18,647,901 shares and 11.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.88% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Navient is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,844,278 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,954,266 shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc holds 2,748,534 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,897,294 shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 2,192,520 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277,011 shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust Corp holds 2,131,873 shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369,562 shares, representing a decrease of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 66.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,100,209 shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478,969 shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVI by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 626 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navient Corp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Navient Corp is 0.1199%, a decrease of 2.1565%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 111,670,729 shares.

Analyst Sentiment

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navient is $16.66. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of -4.85% from its latest reported closing price of $17.51.

The projected annual revenue for Navient is $917MM, a decrease of -50.63%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, a decrease of -16.45%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.