BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.32MM shares of MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.83% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -6.77% Downside

As of January 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is $307.22. The forecasts range from a low of $240.38 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents a decrease of -6.77% from its latest reported closing price of $329.52.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is $816MM, an increase of 15.67%. The projected annual EPS is $7.70, an increase of 18.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1158 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. is 0.2209%, a decrease of 1.3062%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.38% to 42,707,534 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,052,166 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company.

Guardcap Asset Management Ltd holds 1,954,803 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961,561 shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & Co holds 1,427,303 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419,802 shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 52.66% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 1,305,743 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,414,690 shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,231,229 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193,209 shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 4.20% over the last quarter.

MarketAxess Holdings Declares $0.70 Dividend

MarketAxess Holdings said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 1, 2022 received the payment on November 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the most recent share price of $329.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.85%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

