BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,534,334 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 14,752,815 shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.82% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is $123.18. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.82% from its latest reported closing price of $96.37.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is $15,355MM, an increase of 8.21%. The projected annual EPS is $7.15, an increase of 44.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 4.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Leidos Holdings Inc is 0.2309%, a decrease of 6.4985%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 127,804,838 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 7,628,483 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,173,938 shares, representing a decrease of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,175,253 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473,701 shares, representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management Inc holds 4,446,529 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913,938 shares, representing an increase of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,137,195 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,033,725 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,859,947 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784,270 shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Declares $$0.36 Dividend

Leidos Holdings said on July 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ( $1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022 received the payment on September 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the most recent share price of $96.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Leidos Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

