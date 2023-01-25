BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 111.44MM shares of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 136.24MM shares and 10.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.28% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinross Gold is $5.85. The forecasts range from a low of $3.76 to a high of $7.81. The average price target represents an increase of 21.28% from its latest reported closing price of $4.82.

The projected annual revenue for Kinross Gold is $3,699MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinross Gold Corp.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kinross Gold Corp. is 0.2886%, an increase of 14.3731%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 908,369,026 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates Corp holds 139,097,377 shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146,672,975 shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Barclays Plc holds 75,405,857 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,450,207 shares, representing an increase of 19.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 133.76% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 28,196,158 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,536,258 shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 19,738,113 shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,743,760 shares, representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 50.21% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 17,053,271 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,482,284 shares, representing a decrease of 201.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KGC by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corp. Background Information

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Its focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining.

