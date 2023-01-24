BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,585,651 shares of Kimball International Inc (KBAL). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,007,828 shares and 11.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.45% Upside

As of January 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimball International is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 85.45% from its latest reported closing price of $7.15.

The projected annual revenue for Kimball International is $776MM, an increase of 12.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.62.

Fund Sentiment

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimball International Inc. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 7.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Kimball International Inc is 0.0456%, a decrease of 2.8620%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 28,585,571 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1,755,462 shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799,934 shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBAL by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,463,485 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785,162 shares, representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBAL by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 1,268,714 shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145,407 shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBAL by 82.56% over the last quarter.

EVR Research LP holds 1,070,000 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694,940 shares, representing an increase of 35.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBAL by 26.88% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 755,700 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884,100 shares, representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBAL by 24.31% over the last quarter.

Kimball International Declares $$0.09 Dividend

Kimball International said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the most recent share price of $7.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.26%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.20, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.00%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Kimball International, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. The Company goes to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Etc., Kimball Hospitality, D'style by Kimball Hospitality and Poppin. The Company values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish it as an employer of choice. The Company builds success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.