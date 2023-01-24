BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13,029,860 shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 15,501,519 shares and 11.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.04% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for KBR is $64.91. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from its latest reported closing price of $48.79.

The projected annual revenue for KBR is $7,132MM, a decrease of -4.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.95, an increase of 182.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBR, Inc.. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBR, Inc. is 0.4851%, a decrease of 7.5970%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 182,842,395 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco Ltd. holds 6,882,562 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,544,531 shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co /ma/ holds 5,824,871 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766,411 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 4,396,787 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,253,846 shares, representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Impactive Capital LP holds 4,349,118 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,360,547 shares, representing a decrease of 46.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 29.50% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 3,629,659 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,049,648 shares, representing a decrease of 11.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBR by 12.03% over the last quarter.

KBR Declares $$0.12 Dividend

KBR said on October 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ( $0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the most recent share price of $48.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

KBR Inc Background Information

KBR Inc. delivers science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

