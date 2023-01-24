BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31,648,536 shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 34,261,011 shares and 10.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Juniper Networks is $34.62. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $31.85.

The projected annual revenue for Juniper Networks is $5,844MM, an increase of 13.43%. The projected annual EPS is $2.31, an increase of 75.75%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Networks, Inc.. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 3.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Juniper Networks, Inc. is 0.2243%, an increase of 5.3539%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.73% to 348,633,056 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 38,850,758 shares representing 11.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,734,258 shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 4.31% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors Lp holds 11,427,573 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778,413 shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 7,285,933 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,220,095 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management Llc holds 6,437,521 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,736,231 shares, representing an increase of 57.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 105.53% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc holds 6,375,439 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527,273 shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JNPR by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Juniper Networks Declares $$0.21 Dividend

Juniper Networks said on July 26, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ( $0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 22, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the most recent share price of $31.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Juniper Networks Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world.

