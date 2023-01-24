BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,885,439 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 4,249,995 shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $264.64. The forecasts range from a low of $182.81 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of $217.94.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $11,038MM, an increase of 4.71%. The projected annual EPS is $15.28, an increase of 6.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is 0.2144%, an increase of 4.4519%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 39,594,922 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,285,561 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,030,338 shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 20.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America Corp /de/ holds 1,499,299 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956,806 shares, representing an increase of 36.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 67.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Ltd. holds 1,182,567 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248,804 shares, representing a decrease of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 822,612 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900,130 shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 801,116 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775,967 shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares $$1.24 Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share ( $4.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the most recent share price of $217.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it consistently increased its dividends over time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

