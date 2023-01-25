BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc (HUM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.63MM shares of Humana Inc (HUM). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 12.73MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.38% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Humana is $627.35. The forecasts range from a low of $520.15 to a high of $695.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from its latest reported closing price of $500.35.

The projected annual revenue for Humana is $102,529MM, an increase of 12.07%. The projected annual EPS is $28.32, an increase of 28.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humana Inc. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 4.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Humana Inc is 0.5118%, an increase of 7.1905%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.04% to 139,072,174 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,975,686 shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,396,515 shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 6,792,073 shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,572,451 shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,338,129 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359,881 shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,838,670 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,890,140 shares, representing a decrease of 37.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 20.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 2,167,946 shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098,680 shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUM by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Humana Declares $0.79 Dividend

Humana said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 will receive the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the most recent share price of $500.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.63%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

Humana Inc. Background Information

Humana Inc. is committed to helping its millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Its successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping it create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Its efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

