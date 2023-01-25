BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in HP Inc (HPQ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 90.27MM shares of HP Inc (HPQ). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 107.95MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for HP is $29.93. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $28.40.

The projected annual revenue for HP is $57,802MM, a decrease of -8.23%. The projected annual EPS is $3.35, an increase of 8.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1885 funds or institutions reporting positions in HP Inc. This is a decrease of 108 owner(s) or 5.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HP Inc is 0.2423%, a decrease of 16.6152%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.90% to 891,990,544 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 104,476,035 shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 54,438,979 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,016,041 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management Co/ca/ holds 23,553,305 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,878,130 shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 18.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management, Llc holds 19,500,224 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,447,001 shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 28.36% over the last quarter.

New England Asset Management Inc holds 16,476,783 shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,484,459 shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPQ by 23.42% over the last quarter.

HP Declares $0.26 Dividend

HP said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.05 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the most recent share price of $28.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.70%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it is increasing its dividends over time.

HP Inc Background Information

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze.

